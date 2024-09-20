TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $18.75. TXO Partners shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 532 shares traded.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.97%.

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TXO Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

