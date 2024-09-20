u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading 1.9% Higher

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.98 and last traded at $89.98. 147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.27.

u-blox Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

