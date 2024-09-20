Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

UBER opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

