UBS Group Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $173.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

NYSE HES opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

