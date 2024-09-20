UBS Group Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $154.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $167.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

NYSE EOG opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $15,280,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 120,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

