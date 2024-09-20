UBS Group Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $37.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

