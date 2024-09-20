UBS Group Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $39.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

