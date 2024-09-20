UBS Group Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Strong-Buy

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,400.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

