UBS Group Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,400.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.