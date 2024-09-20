UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

