UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $132.84 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.