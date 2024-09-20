UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $575,388.97 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UiPath Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 232,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

