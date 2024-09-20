UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $575,388.97 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UiPath Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.87.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.