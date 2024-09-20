United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,502 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $178,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.