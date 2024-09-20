United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 3,329,354 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,721 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMC opened at $8.51 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

