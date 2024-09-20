United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.56

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.56 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 5480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

