Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.65. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,136,125 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

