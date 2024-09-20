US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.97. 11,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

