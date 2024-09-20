USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
