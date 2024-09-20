Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.53

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 2394576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.