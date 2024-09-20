Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Utz Brands Trading Down 2.5 %
UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.
In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
