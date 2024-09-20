Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

