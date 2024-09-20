Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $27.12

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $28.35. Valhi shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 8,727 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

