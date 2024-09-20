Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BTF)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BTF opened at $15.96 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

