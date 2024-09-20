Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BTF)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BTF opened at $15.96 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
