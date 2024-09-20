VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 171,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 614,634 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.32.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

