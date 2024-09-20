VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $45,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.