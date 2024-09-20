VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.30

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 56439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 182,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

