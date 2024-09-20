VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

