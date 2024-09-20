Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 223,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 486,702 shares.The stock last traded at $66.25 and had previously closed at $66.39.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
