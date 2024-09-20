Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 223,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 486,702 shares.The stock last traded at $66.25 and had previously closed at $66.39.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.