Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

