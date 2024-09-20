Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.