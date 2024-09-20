Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.17 and last traded at C$36.16. 109,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 138,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.37.

