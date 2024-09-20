Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $128.43.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

