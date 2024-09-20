Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 449,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 718,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

