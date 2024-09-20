Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.