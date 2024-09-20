Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Dividend-Yielding Stocks Too Cheap to Pass Up
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.