Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.