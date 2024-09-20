Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.697 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

