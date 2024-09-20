Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

