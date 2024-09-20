Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,443.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,407.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,374.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

