Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,445 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.