Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 738 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $55,986,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $86.52 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

