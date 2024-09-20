Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,767. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

