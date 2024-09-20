Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 20,846 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.19 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

