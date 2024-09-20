Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.