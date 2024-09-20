Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

