Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

