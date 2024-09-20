Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $269.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

