Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $524.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.92 and a 200 day moving average of $490.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $526.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

