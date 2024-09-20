Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

