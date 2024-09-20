Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Dividend History for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.