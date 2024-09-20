Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.