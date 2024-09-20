Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

