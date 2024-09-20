Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.67

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.67 and last traded at $171.52, with a volume of 21220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

