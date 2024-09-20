Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.