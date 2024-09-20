Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) to Strong-Buy

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FOM stock opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.82.

